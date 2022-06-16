Austin Butler paid a visit to the “Tonight Show” and got host Jimmy Fallon all shook up.
Butler, who plays the title role in Baz Luhrmann’s new biopic “Elvis”, demonstrated some of the moves he developed in order to play the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll.
Not only did Butler show off his hip-swivelling moves, he also tutored Fallon in the finer points of Elvis impersonating.
As Butler told Fallon, the “music moved” the late singer, typified in a dance move he nicknamed “the sidewinder.”
“This is from the ’50s. He had this one that was really fun,” Butler explained as he taught Fallon the move.
“I just called it the sidewinder because you can go from walking into a side [motion],” he added.