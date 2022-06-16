Click to share this via email

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt is gaining attention for her dance moves.

The daughter of exes Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie shared a video of herself performing a tightly choreographed routine with two other dancers.

Set to Doja Cat’s single “Vegas”, the Jolie-Pitt and the other dancers showcase their routine in a dance class taught by instructor Hamilton Davis.

Wearing a baggy Beatles t-shirt, Jolie-Pitt, 16, takes her position in the centre, demonstrating some superior dance skills.

Speaking recently with Us Weekly, a source said that the teenager’s parents are “very proud” of her creative pursuits in the realm of dance.

“They’d have no issue if she wants to turn pro, but they’re not pushing it on her by any means,” the source added. “Shiloh loves dancing, she’s seriously talented and has been going to these classes for a few years now.”