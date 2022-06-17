Click to share this via email

Drake is giving fans something to stay up late for: the surprise release of his seventh studio album.

The Toronto rapper made the announcement Thursday night on Instagram, revealing the new album — titled Honestly, Nevermind — will drop at midnight ET.

Along with the announcement, Drake shared what is presumably the album’s front cover.

He followed that up with another Instagram post, sharing what appears to be the album’s back cover, including the track list.

Also credited are the album’s producers, headed by Aubrey “Drake” Graham, along with Noah 40 Shebib, Oliver El-Khatib, Noel Cadastre and Black Coffee.

Meanwhile, ahead of the album news, an earlier Instagram post announced that Drake would hosting his “first radio show TABLE FOR ONE on SOUND 42 @siriusxm,” taking place at 11 p.m. ET — just an hour ahead of the album’s release.

Drake’s Honestly, Nevermind is available right here.