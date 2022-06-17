Drew Barrymore is looking back.

On Thursday, the host of Global’s “The Drew Barrymore Show” shared a throwback photo on Instagram from her days as a child star.

READ MORE: Drew Barrymore Shares The Powerful Message She Got From Britney Spears’ ‘Fairy Tale’ Wedding

In the black-and-white picture, the young Barrymore is sitting cross-legged and leaning forward onto her elbows, with her hair in a loose bun and a crochet dress.

Friend and “Today” co-anchor Savannah Guthrie commented on the post, “I love this sweet face.”

Others also commented, including Diane Keaton, who shared a string of heart emojis, along with fans who wrote comments like, “adorable honestly,” and, “so cute!!”

READ MORE: Drew Barrymore Feels ‘Relief’ After 6 Daytime Emmy Nominations For Her Talk Show

While the date of the photo isn’t clear, it appears to have been taken very early in her career, perhaps around the time of her breakout role in 1982’s “E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial”.

Barrymore went on to have a career as a child star in films like “Firestarter”, continuing on through the ’80s and ’90s, and then into the ’00s with films like “Charlie’s Angels” and “50 First Dates”.

Tune-in to “The Drew Barrymore Show” weekdays at 3 p.m. ET/PT on Global.