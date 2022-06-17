John Stamos is remembering good times with his “Full House” co-stars.

The actor shared a sweet snap showing himself posing with the late Bob Saget and Ashley Olsen, all three of them looking super happy.

Stamos captioned the photo, “I love this picture so much. A moment in time. A surge of happiness. Unfiltered joy. Pure and real. We were blooming!

“I rented a beach house in the summer of 2004. Needed some cheering up, and boy did my friends come through. What a lucky man I am!”

Stamos’ latest post comes after he shared on Saget’s birthday last month:

The “Full House” family have constantly paid tribute to Saget since he suddenly passed away on Jan. 9.

Saget and Stamos were incredibly close, with the latter previously saying in an interview with the New York Times of the last time they saw one another: “He didn’t look like a guy who was going to die, but he was very calm, which was odd for Bob. He was at peace somehow. And he listened and he was thoughtful and didn’t interrupt; he cared about what we were saying.

“I hate to say it, but it was the Bob that I always wanted to see,” he added. “And it was the last time I saw him.”