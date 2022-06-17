Johnny Knoxville and his wife are splitting up.

According to People, on Tuesday, the 51-year-old “Jackass” star filed for divorce in from Naomi Nelson, his wife of nearly 12 years, citing irreconcilable differences.

Knoxville, whose real name is Philip John Clapp, is requesting joint legal and physical custody of their two children, 12-year-old Rock and 10-year-old Arlo.

The court documents also revealed that Knoxville and Nelson had already separated on Sept. 24, 2021, the same day as their 11th wedding anniversary.

Last year, Knoxville shared a rare post about his personal life on Instagram, celebrating Nelson for Mother’s Day, calling her “my one true love and the most wonderful mother our kids could ever hope for.”

In the divorce filing, the actor and stunt performer also stated that he believes he has some property separate from Nelson, but he is “unaware of the full nature and extent of said separate property,” and the details will be sorted out at a later date.

Nelson is Knoxville’s second wife. He was previously married to Melanie Cates, with whom he shares a daughter, from 1995 to 2008.

Knoxville most recently appeared in the sequel “Jackass Forever” and its supplemental film “Jackass 4.5” on Netflix.