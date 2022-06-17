Drake isn’t ready to settle down with just one woman in his new music video for “Falling Back”.

The Canadian rapper, who dropped his surprise new album Honestly, Nevermind, at midnight Friday, can be seen tying the knot with 23 ladies in the clip.

Tristan Thompson, who was embroiled in numerous cheating scandals with ex Khloe Kardashian, gives Drake a pep talk at the start of the vid, questioning whether he’s ready for such a commitment.

The musician insists, “I’m ready to settle down… I’m in love,” before his numerous brides are revealed.

The vid also includes a “Free YSL” message, referencing the YSL artists that are currently being held on racketeering charges, as well as a shot of the CN Tower at the end after including all the ladies’ names and Instagram handles.

Drake shared some snaps from the video on Instagram, with one showing him surrounded by all of his beautiful brides.

Another featured the very long wedding invite description, as Drake was seen beaming while laying on the floor with the models in a further shot.