TV’s unlikeliest trio made a hilarious appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”.

On Thursday night, Selena Gomez and Martin Short appeared on the late-night show, and they brought along their “Only Murders in the Building” co-star Steve Martin in a unique way.

“Where is Steve Martin?” Kimmel asked, as Short pulled out a briefcase and opened it up to reveal a tablet screen with the comedian on it calling in over FaceTime.

Martin explained that he recently got COVID and “went through all the CDC rules,” but he still had one more day of mandatory mask-wearing if he was to appear on the show.

“I thought, the audience really wants to see this,” he said, pointing to his face. “They don’t want me coming on with a mask on because of my beauty. So that’s why I’m here, in a briefcase.”

Asked about his COVID experience, he joked, “Oh, I just vomited.”

Photo: Photo: ABC/Randy Holmes — Photo: ABC/Randy Holmes

After Martin began talking about his career and his love of the banjo, Short hilariously closed the briefcase to shut him up.

Also on the show, Kimmel asked Gomez about her experience attending Britney Spears’ recent wedding to Sam Asghari, showing a photo of her with Donatella Versace, Paris Hilton, Madonna and Drew Barrymore.

Asked what kind of dishes were served at the wedding, Gomez said it was all “finger foods.”