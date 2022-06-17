Emma Thompson urged people to learn to love their bodies as she spoke about getting naked to film her latest movie “Good Luck to You, Leo Grande”.

The 63-year-old, who plays retired widow Nancy Stokes who hires a sex worker with the hope of finally having an orgasm in the flick, spoke to Seth Meyers on Thursday’s “Late Night” about stripping off on screen.

Thompson explained how she, co-star Daryl McCormack and director Sophie Hyde spent a day trying to get over the fear of being nude, with them outlining bits of themselves that they weren’t so fond of.

The actress shared, “We just took our clothes off and we did it bit by bit and looked at our bodies and said, ‘Well, I don’t like this bit, because, well, I’ve got a scar here.'”

READ MORE: Emma Thompson Is Unrecognizable As Miss Trunchbull In First Teaser Trailer For Netflix’s ‘Matilda The Musical’

“Then we drew around them and wrote on them. When you do maps of your body like that, it just becomes the thing that you can accept.

“You can look at it with a neutral gaze and you’re not just always looking in the mirror and going, ‘That’s just wrong. What can I do?’

“I know what I’m going to do. I’m going to waste my passion, my energy, my curiosity, my money and my life’s purpose worrying about my body,” she added. “That’s what I’ll do. What a good idea. Welcome. Yeah, let’s do that. It’s so much fun.

“No. Stop it, everyone. Stop it. There are eight-year-olds out there saying, ‘I don’t like my thighs.'”

READ MORE: Emma Thompson Says #MeToo Movement Won’t Be ‘Derailed’ By Amber Heard Verdict: ‘We Have To Keep On Talking’

Thompson explained why it’s “very funny” being nude on set, adding that everybody is “very, very careful.”

The star told Meyers, “Because if like props come up to you with something, they’ll come up to you, and they’ll come up to your face and go, ‘Here you go, Seth here’s your prop.’

“And then they’ll walk away, but not looking down, no looking down. ‘Here’s your…’ and then they walk away, keeping their eyes up, just in case you think that they’re looking.

“It’s actually a levelling thing to do,” Thompson said of being nude.