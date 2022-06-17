Cory Wharton and Taylor Selfridge are happy at home with their second child.

Last week, “The Challenge” co-stars revealed that they had welcomed baby daughter Maya Grace, but that due to a heart disease, she had to undergo surgery.

READ MORE: Kailah Casillas Of ‘The Challenge’ Gets Engaged To ‘Love Island’ Star Sam Bird

“Maya had her first successful surgery on Tuesday and now she’s in the recovery process🙏🏽 She is doing very well, we can’t wait to bring her home 🏠 & show her the love that she needs,” Wharton wrote on Instagram.

He also explained that Maya’s condition, caused by Tricuspid Atresia, will require two more heart surgeries, including one at between 4 and 6 months, and another after age 3.

In a new update, Wharton shared that they have brought Maya home to recover, posting a photo with his wife and their first daughter together, 2-year-old Mila.

“MAYA got discharged from the hospital and we finally made it home 🏠 ❤️,” he wrote. “Thank you everybody for all your uplifting words and prayers over the past days 🙏🏽.”

READ MORE: ‘The Challenge’ Co-Stars Cory Wharton And Cheyenne Floyd Reveal They Have A Daughter Together

He also shared a video montage of Maya in hospital, with a caption thanking hospital staff, as well as fans who have sent messages of support.

Wharton is also father to 5-year-old daughter Ryder with ex Cheyenne Floyd.