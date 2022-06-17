Click to share this via email

Shailene Woodley took a tumble in Morocco this week.

The actress shared a snap of herself soaking up the sun with an ice pack on her left ankle, writing: “Morocco, you’re incredible, but your tiny little 3” sneaky hidden steps everywhere are a real b***h.”

Woodley donned a white crop top in the pic along with a pair of tiny black bikini bottoms, as well as covering her head with a sun hat.

The “Divergent” star has been enjoying a getaway after reportedly splitting with her ex-fiancé Aaron Rodgers for a second time earlier this year.

“Shailene felt everything was on Aaron’s terms and it wasn’t making her happy,” a source reportedly told People in April.

A source previously painted a different picture to People when the couple allegedly first split back in February.

“They’re very different people with busy careers and there were obstacles that they couldn’t surmount,” the source reportedly said at the time. “They will remain friendly; there’s no bad blood and no drama. It just didn’t work out for them.”