Prince William and Kate Middleton had a surprise for royal fans on Friday.

The pair headed to day four of Royal Ascot, travelling in the lead carriage in the traditional royal procession.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were joined by Arthur Vestey — whose late father, Lord Vestey, served as Master of the Horse to the Queen — and his wife Martha at the event.

Kate dressed to impress once again for the outing, donning an Alessandra Rich white polka dot dress.

The royal, who squealed in delight as her horse seemingly won the race, teamed the ensemble with a bronze hat with white floral detail.

William, on the other hand, looked dapper in a black top hat and matching blazer, which he teamed with a white shirt and blue tie.

The Queen, who is a huge fan of horses and horse-racing, has been absent from the event so far amid her ongoing mobility issues.

Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla attended the first two days of the Royal Ascot, leaving an empty space where Her Majesty would usually sit.