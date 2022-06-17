Priscilla Presley is giving “Elvis” her seal of approval.

The wife of music legend Elvis Presley spoke with “Good Morning America” about her thoughts on the new movie based on his life, in which she’s portrayed by Olivia DeJonge.

“So I’m sitting there watching this movie and going, ‘God, I wish he could see this.’ It was perfection,” she said. “This is a movie that he would have really loved — showing who he was, what he was striving for, what his dreams were.”

“Elvis” stars Austin Butler in the titular role and follows his rise from obscurity to superstardom, as well as his contentious relationship with his manager Colonel Tom Parker, played by Tom Hanks.

Looking back on their relationship, Priscilla recalled how Elvis’ fiery temper was often set off by their interactions.

“It wasn’t good at all. He’d let us all know when he was upset and he’d go on a rampage and, you know, cursing,” she shared. “Then he started realizing Colonel was messing with his life as far as music choices. Austin did a great job on his temperament when he’s upset with Colonel. I got to see his temperament in every way and I knew not to upset him, that’s for sure.”

On DeJonge’s portrayal of her in the movie, Priscilla admitted it was “so strange” seeing herself on screen.

“it’s so strange, it really is, when someone is playing you,” said Priscilla. “I’m so happy that she was sensitive and that she was caring, and that she was a little strong with [Elvis] as well. I thought she did a really really nice job. I was pleasantly surprised.”

No one was happier than DeJonge to hear that her performance was appreciated.

“It’s a huge relief for sure. I mean, it’s so strange to talk about because you’re right next to me, but obviously, within my research, it was so evidently an amount of care and love and sensitivity that was there, so I’m so glad that it came through,” she said.

“Celebrity, fame, fortune. One of the most important things was to just strip that away and just sort of play a girl and a boy that were in love,” DeJonge added. “That is 100 percent what I wanted to convey.”

“Elvis” hits theatres on June 24.