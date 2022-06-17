Chris Hemsworth sat down with GQ to break down his most iconic roles, ranging from “Thor” to “Ghostbusters”, in a new video.

Among the past projects he discusses is playing the titular Huntsman in 2012’s “Snow White and the Huntsman” opposite Kristen Stewart.

During that discussion, Hemsworth is asked about the punch he caught from Stewart when she accidentally struck him while filming a scene.

READ MORE: Chris Hemsworth And Natalie Portman Bring The Action In New ‘Thor: Love And Thunder’ Trailer

According to Hemsworth, Stewart was more upset about what happened than he was.

“I was more upset she didn’t continue on through the take,” Hemsworth said.

“She kind of hit me and then immediately went, ‘Oh my God, I’m so sorry,'” he recounted.

READ MORE: Chris Hemsworth Is Down For Another ‘Star Trek’ Movie

Hemsworth, however, would have been happier had she not broken character and pushed on. “I was like, ‘That would’ve been the perfect, most truthful take that we had,'” he added.

Hemsworth’s comments can be see right after the 11:15 mark in the video above.