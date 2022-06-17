Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are having fun in the sun.

On Friday, the star of “The Kardashians” shared photos on Instagram from her vacation in Tahiti with her boyfriend.

With the caption, “Stranded,” the photos showed the couple paddle-boarding in crystal blue waters by the shore.

One of the pictures included a closer shot of Davidson, showing off his “My girl is a lawyer” tattoo dedicated to Kardashian.

A series of videos also show off the beautiful locale, as well as Kardashian posing on a paddle board.

“It’s their first summer as a couple and they are having a blast,” a source told People of the vacation. “Pete has an intense work schedule starting later this summer, [so] they are trying to enjoy as much [time together] as possible right now.”

The source added, “They were in Tahiti for several days without the kids. Kim is head over heels. She can’t get enough of Pete. He treats her so well.”