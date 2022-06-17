The Beatle and The Boss.

On Thursday night, while performing a big concert at MetLife stadium, Paul McCartney surprised the audience by welcoming New Jersey’s own Bruce Springsteen to the stage.

The crowd immediately went wild, with shouts of, “Bruuuuuuce!” echoing throughout the stadium, as seen in a video of the moment posted to YouTube.

After wishing McCartney, who turns 80 on Saturday, a happy birthday, Springsteen launched into his classic “Glory Days”, with the former Beatle joining in to make it a duet.

They then performed a duet of the classic “I Wanna Be Your Man”, written by McCartney and John Lennon and first recorded by The Rolling Stones, before eventually being recorded for the Beatles’ second studio album With the Beatles.

Later during the concert, McCartney also welcomed Jon Bon Jovi to the stage, who brought a cake and balloons and led the audience in singing “Happy Birthday” to the legendary singer.

McCartney followed up it by performing the Beatles’ classic “Birthday” from The White Album, and transitioned into “Helter Skelter”, for which he was again joined by Bon Jovi.

During the concert’s encore, Springsteen and Bon Jovi joined McCartney to jam out on the guitar while playing the Beatles track “The End” from Abbey Road.

McCartney previously performed with Springsteen at the Hard Rock Calling festival in London in 2012.