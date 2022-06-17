Lauren Graham and Peter Krause are ending things.

On Friday, People confirmed via the “Gilmore Girls” star’s rep that she and the “9-1-1” actor have split up after being together for more than a decade.

The rep shared that, in fact, Graham and Krause had “quietly ended their relationship last year.”

Though they first met way back in 1995, Graham and Krause only began dating after co-starring as siblings on NBC drama “Parenthood” from 2010 to 2015.

While they were very open about their relationship in interviews and talk show appearances, the couple only rarely made public appearances together at red carpet events.

“One of the things that’s been so fun is that it’s so easy,” Graham told Redbook in 2010 of their relationship. “It’s a lot, to work with somebody and spend time with them, too.”

She added at the time, “Nobody knew about it for a while because we like to be at home, cooking and not going out,” she explained. “I’ve also been really protective of it because it’s important that you can buy us as brother and sister on the show.”

During a 2014 appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”, Graham was asked about her plans for the future with Krause.

“I never know how to answer this question,” Graham said. “I don’t know. We’re really happy. I feel like close to five years in Hollywood is like, ‘Aren’t we married already really?’ It’s good the way it is.”

Krause also made a cameo appearance in Netflix’s “Gilmore Girls” revival in 2016.