Amber Heard is sharing new evidence of alleged abuse by Johnny Depp.

On Friday night, “Dateline” will air the third part of her interview with “Today” host Savannah Guthrie as a special titled “Amber Heard: After the Verdict”.

In a 20-minute preview of the special on U.S.-based Peacock streaming service, Heard shares therapist notes in which she alleged that Depp had physically assaulted her.

“There’s a binder worth of years of notes dating back to 2011 from the very beginning of my relationship that were taken by my doctor, who I was reporting the abuse to,” Heard says, according to Yahoo! Entertainment.

Allegations of abuse in the notes date back to 2012, and continue until the couple’s split in 2016,.

In a note from January 2012, the therapist wrote that Heard claimed Depp had “hit her” and “threw her on the floor.”

Another note eight months later said that Depp had “ripped her nightgown” and “threw her on the bed.”

In 2013 the therapist noted that Heard said Depp “threw her against a wall and threatened to kill her.”

Heard tells Guthrie, “Her notes represented years — years — of real-time explanations of what was going on.”

In a new statement to NBC News, Depp’s spokesperson denied the allegations, saying, “It’s unfortunate that while Johnny is looking to move forward with his life, the defendant and her team are back to repeating, reimagining and re-litigating matters that have already been decided by the Court and a verdict that was unanimously and unequivocally decided by the jury in Johnny’s favour.”

Asked if she still maintains that she was physically abused by Depp, Heard tells Guthrie, “Of course and I will till my dying day. I know what happened to me. I’m here as a survivor. To my dying day I will stand by every word of my testimony.”

When Guthrie points out that none of Depp’s other exes have alleged abuse, Heard responds, “Look what happened to me when I came forward. Would you?”

Asked about Depp’s own claims that Heard abused him, the actress says, “I testified on the stand — I got hit for a very long time before I knew how to even try to defend myself. When you are living in violence and it becomes normal, as I testified to, you have to adapt. You adopt strategies to cope with it. If it meant… the difference between a broken nose or a sore cheek, I would do it.”

She adds of her reasons for speaking out, “One thing I’m not is vindictive. This would be a real lousy way to get vengeance,” and says, “My goal … is I just want people to see me as a human being.”

Heard also confirms that she plans to appeal the recent jury verdict that decided she defamed Depp in a 2018 op-ed in which she claimed the be a victim of domestic violence, but she hopes to move beyond the case as well.

“I look forward to living my life and I have a long one, I hope, in front of me,” she adds. “I will continue to walk through this with my chin up.”