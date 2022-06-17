Click to share this via email

Mike Tyson appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on Thursday, where the former heavyweight champ opened up about his recent altercation with another passenger on an airplane.

Tyson was captured on video being goaded by an obnoxious passenger until he finally retaliated with his fists; no charges were ultimately filed.

“Hey listen, I’m usually good at these things,” Tyson told host Jimmy Kimmel.

“I guess it was just his number,” he jokingly added.

“I was wrong, that should’ve never happened,” Tyson admitted.

“That’s me back in my primitive child stages, I shouldn’t have done that, but I was just irritated, tired, high, and pissed off,” he explained. “S**t happens!”

After Kimmel contended he was “glad” Tyson did it, the boxer-turned-marijuana mogul sang “I don’t wanna hurt nobody.”