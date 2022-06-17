Drake is taking his talents to the world of radio.

To celebrate the release of his seventh studio album, Honestly, Nevermind, the rapper launched “Table For One”, his new SiriusXM show on his exclusive channel Sound 42.

In the premiere episode, Drake was surprised by an unexpected reunion with his high school crush.

“You know what’s so crazy? I see my high school crush again tonight. Noel saw her too, she’s fire. She’s married, but she’s fire though,” he laughed. “Her name’s Jenna Naumovich, shout out to Jenna.”

Recalling his feelings for Naumovich, Drake admitted that he wasn’t much of a catch back in the day.

“Jenna, I swear to me, you were like… those old actors, I don’t even know, like Devon Sawa — if I was like Devon back in the day I would’ve bagged that, but I wasn’t so… I had like one Abercrombie hoodie. That’s why you didn’t f–k with me, I know,” he explained. “It’s all good though. I could buy bare Abercrombie right now so, I guess it worked out in both our favours because you’re still fire.”

Unexpected reunions are just the beginning of the action-packed summer for the musician.

The release of his new album Honestly, Nevermind will see the rapper busy with promotion and he hinted that he might have even more new music in store.

“I hope you have a great summer. I hope to be there with you for some of it — whether it’s OVO Fest or whatever shows we can put together, or just at a restaurant or a club, anywhere. I can’t wait to show the people some love,” said Drake. “I’ll be around. I’ll find the next spot we’re gonna go to and the next place that’ll be willing to serve me some drinks, I’m sure I’ll be able to cook something up for you. Might not be that long, I’m working on a Scary Hour.”

Drake is referring to a series of EPs from the rapper, starting with Scary Hours released in 2018, followed by Scary Hours 2 in 2021.

Catch “Table For One” on SiriusXM’s Sound 42 from June 17-19.