A new special looks back to the early days of “The View”, recalling when series creator and original moderator Barbara Walters came close to firing Joy Behar.

In a clip from the upcoming Hulu special — titled “Behind the Desk: A View Reunion” — shared by People, Behar recalls an awkward telephone conversation she had with Walters.

“Phone rings. ‘Hello, Joy? It’s Barbara,'” Behar recounts. “I said, ‘Oh hi, Barbara!'”

READ MORE: Star Jones Admits Regret Over Not Sharing Depression And Health Struggles On ‘The View’

Walters was all business: “I just got a call from Entertainment Tonight and guess what they said? They said, ‘Oh, and Rosie O’Donnell’s coming on the show.’ And guess who told them?”

According to Behar, she jokingly responded that it was Meredith Vieira who spilled the beans, even though she knew she was responsible.

Walters, Behar recalls, didn’t find it funny.

“She said, ‘No, you! Joy Behar did that. And I want you to know that I’m not renewing your contract,'” Behar adds.

“I said, ‘Barbara, it was just a mistake. It was an honest mistake. You know how I am when I’m shopping!'” Behar continues.

READ MORE: Original ‘The View’ Hosts Look Back At Being Spoofed By ‘SNL’ During 25 Year Reunion

Walters wasn’t buying it, insisting, “You’re a loose cannon, and I’m not renewing your contract.”

Luckily for viewers, Walters and Behar managed to mend fences and continue on until Walters stepped down from the show in 2014

“Behind the Desk: A View Reunion” debuts on Monday, July 20.