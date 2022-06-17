Chris Evans has the time of life playing with puppies in the cutest interview ever.

After countless requests from fans, the actor is finally taking on BuzzFeed‘s Puppy Interview. The star dropped by to talk his new film “Lightyear”, a spin-off of the “Toy Story” movies, but could barely get an answer out as the famous dog-lover predictably got distracted.

“Which one what?” He asked after immediately forgetting a question. On more than one question, overwhelmed by the cuteness of the pups, he answered “who cares” and got right back to cuddling.

While Evans spent the majority of the time fawning over the cute animals, he did share some insight about his relationships with some of his “Avengers” co-stars.

The actor starred with Scarlett Johansson in a number of movies before they shared the screen in the MCU, including “The Perfect Score” in 2004, and “The Nanny Diaries” in 2007.

“‘Perfect Score,’ we were both so young and that was back when it was just like summer camp. You’re just so excited to be doing what you love to do. You feel like a little adult going out and having drinks and getting dinners like you’re a grown up,” he recalled. “By ‘Nanny Diaries’ she was really on her way, so, by then it kind of felt like it was exciting. By then she was like my sister. We’re so tight at that point and then it really felt like it was adulthood and we were working on something really meaningful.”

As for an actor he’s learned the most from me, he had to give it to Robert Downey Jr.

“Probably Downey. He’s seen a lot, been through a lot, and he’s so talented. You’d be a fool not to listen,” Evans shared.

Later on in the interview, the outlet brought out senior dogs for the actor to play with, prompting Evans to discuss adopting his dog, Dodger, when it was considered an older dog.

“I rescued him when he was 2 years old. I always thought when I adopted a dog or rescued one, it would be a little puppy. Dodger was a full-grown dog and it wasn’t the story I had in my mind, but it ended up being the best decision of my life,” he explained. “I just think a lot of adult dogs and older dogs get overlooked and that’s a shame. Let’s give them some love too.