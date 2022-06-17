Tommy Lee had to step aside halfway through Mötley Crüe’s first reunion tour show due to pain he experienced from 4 broken ribs.

The drummer, 59, performed 5 songs at the kickoff concert at Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday night — “Wild Side,” “Shout at the Devil” and “Too Fast for Love” — before announcing to the crowd that he’d have to sit the rest of the show out.

READ MORE: Sebastian Stan Joins Tommy Lee, His Real Life ‘Pam & Tommy’ Character, For Dinner

“What I gotta tell you is about 14 days ago, I f**kin’ broke not one, not two, not three, but four f**kin ribs,” Lee said on stage.

“I wish I had a f**kin’ badass story like me and Connor McGregor f**kin’ scraping out at some f**king bar or something, but I don’t,” he quipped.

“I hope you guys have a f**king great time,” he added, announcing that Black Sabbath drummer Tommy Clufetos would be stepping in to take over for the remainder of the show.

READ MORE: Tommy Lee Says He Spoke To Taylor Hawkins Hours Before His Death In Emotional Tribute

Lee also said that his doctors didn’t want him performing on the tour but, after being delayed for two years due to COVID, he told the doctors there was no way he would sit this one out. “Are you fucking high bro?” he said of his response to his physicians’ advice. “We got a f**king tour to do. I ain’t f**king sitting out for s**t.”

Lee also shared a statement on Instagram about his condition, which mirrored much of what he said on stage. “I’ve been resting and healing and even though the doctor tells me I shouldn’t play at all, you know I’m stubborn and I’ll beast through the pain every show for as many songs as I can,” he said in the post.

READ MORE: Post Malone Goes Racing With Tommy Lee In ‘Motley Crew’ Video

“We’ve all been waiting years for this moment and there’s no way I’m missing this!,” Lee continued. “On with the show.”

Mötley Crüe bassist Nikki Sixx praised Lee for getting through as much of the show as he did. “The fact that Tommy was told by the doctor to not play with 4 broken ribs & he beasted half our show is a miracle,” Sixx tweeted on Friday. “We are a band and are proud of his strength. He is doing the whole tour and day by day adding more songs. What a f**king animal. Anybody out there ever break ur ribs?”

The fact that Tommy was told by the doctor to not play with 4 broken ribs & he beasted half our show is a miracle. We are a band and are proud of his strength.He is doing the whole tour and day by day adding more songs. What a fucking animal.Anybody out there ever break ur ribs? — 📷 (@NikkiSixx) June 17, 2022

Mötley Crüe’s Stadium Tour 2022 also features Joan Jett, Def Leppard and Poison. The tour is slated to run through September 9, with the final show happening in Las Vegas. The next stop on the tour is at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Saturday, June 18.