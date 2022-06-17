Click to share this via email

“Pioneer Woman” Ree Drummond is sharing a taste of her life on the farm.

On Friday, Drummond posted a video on Instagram featuring her husband, Ladd, looking a little worse for wear after an unfortunate encounter with some livestock.

“How was your day, dear?” she asks her husband.

“It was good,” he says nonchalantly, before she challenges him.

“Sure about that?” she continues, panning the camera to his back, where his shirt is ripped and a large gash is seen beneath.

“What happened back here?” she asks.

“A cow ran over me — knocked me down,” he replies, prompting her to ask if he’s okay.

“I was like a turtle on my back,” he admits. “My back doesn’t hurt, but she stepped on my leg. It hurts.”

“You need some Neosporin back here, sir,” she tells him, pointing to his wound.