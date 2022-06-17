Click to share this via email

In a sneak peek from the upcoming edition of “America’s Got Talent”, the judges have their minds blown by gymnast Kristy Sellars.

In her performance, Sellars blends her considerable acrobatic skills with a filmed backdrop that creates some mind-blowing optical illusions that cause the audience to gasp.

Using just a pole and her own athleticism, Sellars creates the appearance that she’s flying through a surrealistic cityscape where the laws of gravity apparently don’t apply.

The visually stunning performance brings the entire crowd and all four “AGT” judges to their feet for a standing ovation.

Fans will have to tune in to Tuesday’s episode of “AGT” to find out how the judges vote.