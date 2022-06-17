Matthew McConaughey, a native of Uvalde, Texas, talks about the mass shooting in Uvalde, as he joins White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre for the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, Tuesday, June 7, 2022.

Matthew McConaughey and his wife Camila have shared a new video of them campaigning in Washington, D.C. for gun control.

They each posted the video on their Instagrams on Friday, showing both of them meeting with leaders from both the Republican and Democratic parties in the U.S. Capital as they push for a bipartisan solution to the country’s gun violence epidemic.

“This is and was about gun responsibility,” read captions that ran over a black and white video showing the couple speaking to over 30 lawmakers “across both parties,” including “leaders of the Senate, the House,” and President Joe Biden.

“This is about mental health, safer schools….AND keeping guns out of the irresponsible hands that, by rule of law, still have access to them today,” the captions continued. “The solution must come from both sides.”

The video ends with a clarion call that echoes McConaughey’s recent comments on gun safety: “For ourselves, for our children, for Republicans, Democrats, and our fellow Americans…It’s time to be responsible.”

The Academy Award-winning actor captioned his post, “Keep The High Eye #gunresponsibilty”.

McConaughey, a native of Uvalde, Texas — the site of last month’s mass shooting at Robb Elementary school that resulted in the deaths of 19 children and 2 teachers — has been outspoken about the need for major gun reform legislation as of late.

Just this month, McConaughey gave an emotional address from The White House podium, sharing his own views on gun safety and his experiences meeting with the families of the Uvalde victims.

“This should not be a partisan issue,” the father of three said, fighting back tears. “There is not a Democratic or Republican value in one single act of these shooters, but people in power have failed to act.”

“How can the loss of these lives matter?” the actor asked while addressing the White House press corps. “While we honor and acknowledge the victims, we need to recognize that this time, it seems that something is different. There is the sense that perhaps there is a viable path forward [for enacting gun safety legislation].”