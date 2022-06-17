Jennifer Lopez “got loud” with her daughter Emme in Los Angeles on Thursday night.

The singer and actress, 52, headlined the L.A. Dodgers Foundation’s Blue Diamond Gala, dubbed “The Party for L.A.”, on June 16 which raised $36 million to improve education, health care, homelessness and social justice for all Los Angeles residents.

At one point during the evening, Lopez’s daughter Emme Maribel Muñiz, 14, whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony, got up on the stage and performed a mix of songs, showcasing her own vocal talents both solo and in unison with her very musical mom.

Perhaps most memorably, the pair sang an emotional duet of Christina Perri’s tearjerker, “A Thousand Years.” She also sang a verse from Bruce Springsteen’s classic, “Born in the USA” while footage of her performing at the 2020 Super Bowl Halftime show played behind her, and kicked off a rendition of, “Let’s Get Loud.”

According to E! News, Lopez at one point joked that she and Emme “were really expensive to book,” but added that she loves to bring her daughter on stage when possible.

Lopez previously spoke about her daughter taking to the stage after Emme joined her mom at the Super Bowl Halftime Show in 2020. “She doesn’t let it in her mind how big [the performance] is or how it scares you,” Lopez said on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” in February 2020.

“That’s what you have to do when you’re up there, you know—you kind of have to [have] control. She has that gene, that gene of ‘I’m comfortable up here…’ I wish I felt more like her.”

However, Lopez added that, “[Emme] has a good time with it and I would never make her do it if it ever made her uncomfortable in any way.”