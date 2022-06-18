Sami Sheen, 18-year-old daughter of ex-spouses Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards, has joined OnlyFans, the website where celebrities offer subscribers racy content.

The teen’s new business venture earned a rebuke from her father, who issued a statement to Us Weekly. “She is 18 years old now and living with her mother,” said the former “Two and a Half Men” star.

“This did not occur under my roof,” he continued. “I do not condone this but since I’m unable to prevent it, I urged her to keep it classy, creative and not sacrifice her integrity,” he added.

Richards is responding with a statement of her own, which she shared on Instagram.

“Lots of negative comments on my social this past week. I have to say, I wish I had the confidence my 18 yr old daughter has. And I also can’t be judgmental of her choices. I did ‘Wild Things’ & Playboy, quite frankly her father shouldn’t be either,” Richards wrote.

“And to be able to ignore the negativity at her age? It took me many years & I still sometimes struggle. I’m in awe of her ability to be able to shut out the noise. Because it can destroy you,” Richards added.

“Is it so bad to control it & monetize it too? I’m sorry, but s**t if I can get paid and at my age? To see me in a bikini?!? God bless you. Perhaps I should open my own account..” she wrote.

Richard concluded by writing, “Oh & those of you that are so judgemental … sounds like you might already subscribe to an OnlyFans account. Have a great weekend.”