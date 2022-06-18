Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Paul McCartney performs during his "Got Back" tour on Friday, May 13, 2022, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.

Saturday, June 17 marks the 80th birthday of Paul McCartney, and tributes have been pouring in on social media in celebration of the rock icon’s octagenarian milestone.

Among the many celebs wishing Sir Paul well on his big day are his former Beatles bandmate Ringo Starr, who sent his customary “peace and love.”

They say it’s your birthday Saturday happy birthday Paul love you man have a great day peace and love Ringo and Barbara love love peace and love 😎✌️🌟❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/foex8TZa8m — #RingoStarr (@ringostarrmusic) June 17, 2022

READ MORE: Paul McCartney Welcomes Bruce Springsteen To Duet ‘Glory Days’ At New Jersey Concert

The official Twitter accounts of late Beatles John Lennon and George Harrison also paid tribute.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY PAUL!

🎧 → Listen To This Playlist.

Notable writing collaborations between @JohnLennon & @PaulMcCartney.

What's your favourite Lennon & McCartney song?https://t.co/lSeMcMHvId — John Lennon ☮️🏳️ (@johnlennon) June 18, 2022

Happy 80th birthday, Sir. Paul McCartney. pic.twitter.com/wmar5V5pPn — The Beatles (@BeatlesEarth) June 18, 2022

Check out a sampling of more social media shoutouts to the rock legend from fellow musicians and celebrity fans.

A Friend Like You: Happy 80th Birthday to Paul McCartney! pic.twitter.com/LYJropOi0y — Brian Wilson (@BrianWilsonLive) June 18, 2022

Jimmy honors Paul McCartney for his 80th birthday with a special performance of “Let It Be”! #FallonTonight pic.twitter.com/R2rWmAgZqz — The Tonight Show (@FallonTonight) June 18, 2022

Happy 80th birthday, @PaulMcCartney! 🥳 In Feb. 1967, Micky met Paul at the Beatle's London home: "Paul turned out to be a tremendously real and likeable person. He said that he watched and enjoyed our TV show and that he liked our records. That I think is a tremendous tribute." pic.twitter.com/8QXQMjetrX — The Monkees (@TheMonkees) June 18, 2022