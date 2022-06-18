Saturday, June 17 marks the 80th birthday of Paul McCartney, and tributes have been pouring in on social media in celebration of the rock icon’s octagenarian milestone.

Among the many celebs wishing Sir Paul well on his big day are his former Beatles bandmate Ringo Starr, who sent his customary “peace and love.”

READ MORE: Paul McCartney Welcomes Bruce Springsteen To Duet ‘Glory Days’ At New Jersey Concert

The official Twitter accounts of late Beatles John Lennon and George Harrison also paid tribute.

Check out a sampling of more social media shoutouts to the rock legend from fellow musicians and celebrity fans.

Click to View Gallery
You Say It’s Your Birthday: Celebrating Paul McCartney’s Accomplishments Since The Beatles