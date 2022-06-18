Saturday, June 17 marks the 80th birthday of Paul McCartney, and tributes have been pouring in on social media in celebration of the rock icon’s octagenarian milestone.
Among the many celebs wishing Sir Paul well on his big day are his former Beatles bandmate Ringo Starr, who sent his customary “peace and love.”
They say it’s your birthday Saturday happy birthday Paul love you man have a great day peace and love Ringo and Barbara love love peace and love 😎✌️🌟❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/foex8TZa8m
— #RingoStarr (@ringostarrmusic) June 17, 2022
The official Twitter accounts of late Beatles John Lennon and George Harrison also paid tribute.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY PAUL!
🎧 → Listen To This Playlist.
Notable writing collaborations between @JohnLennon & @PaulMcCartney.
What's your favourite Lennon & McCartney song?https://t.co/lSeMcMHvId
— John Lennon ☮️🏳️ (@johnlennon) June 18, 2022
Happy Birthday, @PaulMcCartney.
🎥 Film footage shot by George. pic.twitter.com/dYLPmKTuri
— George Harrison (@GeorgeHarrison) June 18, 2022
Happy 80th birthday, Sir. Paul McCartney. pic.twitter.com/wmar5V5pPn
— The Beatles (@BeatlesEarth) June 18, 2022
Check out a sampling of more social media shoutouts to the rock legend from fellow musicians and celebrity fans.
Wishing @PaulMcCartney a very happy 80th birthday!!😎💕🎂🎸🎶 pic.twitter.com/v68yWFaDsY
— Ronnie Wood (@ronniewood) June 18, 2022
Happy birthday @paulmccartney.
Welcome to the 80’s.
❤️ pic.twitter.com/1WRlUFffPn
— Carole King (@Carole_King) June 18, 2022
A Friend Like You: Happy 80th Birthday to Paul McCartney! pic.twitter.com/LYJropOi0y
— Brian Wilson (@BrianWilsonLive) June 18, 2022
Happy 80th to the incomparable @PaulMcCartney pic.twitter.com/hKGhovnLyn
— Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) June 18, 2022
Jimmy honors Paul McCartney for his 80th birthday with a special performance of “Let It Be”! #FallonTonight pic.twitter.com/R2rWmAgZqz
— The Tonight Show (@FallonTonight) June 18, 2022
Happy 80th birthday, @PaulMcCartney! 🥳 In Feb. 1967, Micky met Paul at the Beatle's London home: "Paul turned out to be a tremendously real and likeable person. He said that he watched and enjoyed our TV show and that he liked our records. That I think is a tremendous tribute." pic.twitter.com/8QXQMjetrX
— The Monkees (@TheMonkees) June 18, 2022
“They say it’s your birthday…” Wishing the legendary Sir @PaulMcCartney a brilliant 80th birthday from all of us here at the Studios!
From his visit here 60 years ago this month, his legacy remains deeply connected to us. #HappyBirthdayPaul pic.twitter.com/Jo2Rr13Hb2
— Abbey Road Studios (@AbbeyRoad) June 18, 2022