Tracee Ellis Ross dropped by “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Friday, where six-time Emmy nominee shared an anecdote about bumping into Keanu Reeves a few years back.

“I’m 49 — I mean, I grew up on the Keanu, I mean, get out of here,” Ross explained, detailing her longtime crush on the “John Wick” star.

According to Ross, she and Reeves wound up sharing “a very small elevator… I got on on the fourth floor. I think he got on on three. We were only going to one. But when he got on, I was like, ‘Oh my God.'”

Ross then “held my breath and I was ready, because, I was like, ‘Oh my God, here comes the marriage proposal.'”

At that point, Ross realized she should probably introduce herself first. Just as she was about to do that, she recalled, “the elevator door opened and he walked off. And that was it.”