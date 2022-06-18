Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, is making her debut in the pages of British Vogue.

As she prepares to celebrate her 75th birthday and looks toward one day taking her place alongside husband Prince Charles as Queen Consort, the Duchess of Cornwall shares her thoughts on everything from the intense media scrutiny she endured to her advancing age.

“I let them come and go,” she says of birthdays. “I mean I’d be very happy to turn back the clock. When you get to any big number, whether it’s 30, 50, 70, you think: ‘God, that’s so old.’”

She adds, “You know, my mother died when she was 72, so I’ve out-lived my mother, which is quite strange.”

She’s circumspect about growing older. “Who wants to be 75, really, but there’s nothing we can do about it,” she says. “That’s life.”

Jamie Hawsworth/British Vogue

Looking back at the media frenzy surrounding her affair with Prince Charles, it’s easy to forget that they’ve now been married for a quarter century. Still, she hasn’t forgotten what it was like to be caught up in the midst of one of the 20th century’s biggest scandals.

“It’s not easy. I was scrutinized for such a long time that you just have to find a way to live with it. Nobody likes to be looked at all the time and, you know, criticized,” she admits. “But I think in the end, I sort of rise above it and get on with it. You’ve got to get on with life.”

The July issue of British Vogue is available via digital download and on newsstands from Tuesday, June 21.