Martin Lawrence and Eddie Murphy have been big-screen co-stars, but might they someday become in-laws?

Lawrence — who’s co-starred with Murphy twice, in 1992’s “Boomerang” and again in 1999’s “Life” — appeared on Friday’s edition of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”, where he opened up about his daughter, Jasmine, dating Murphy’s son, Eric.

“We haven’t talked about it,” Lawrence told host Jimmy Kimmel of his and Murphy’s approach to their kids’ romance.

“We kind of just stay out of their business and let them do their own thing, and respect their thing,” he added of the kids, who shared a loved-up pic on Instagram for Valentine’s Day.

And if the two ever wind up heading to the altar, Lawrence joked that he’s happy to stray from tradition when it comes to the father of the bride paying for the nuptials.

“I’m gonna try to get Eddie to pay for it,” he quipped.