Drake’s new album Honestly, Nevermind has fans critiquing the rapper’s latest project, which has received mainly negative reviews.

The 14-track album presents a new dance music sound for the rapper who decided to tap into the house music genre.

Drake has heard the online gossip and shared his response.

Early Friday morning, the rapper shared a video to his Instagram account, responding to the chatter while attending what appeared to be an album release party.

“It’s all good if you don’t get it yet. It’s all good,” Drake says in the clip, speaking over the background music playing the track “Calling My Name” off Honestly, Nevermind. “That’s what we do. We wait for you to catch up. We’re in here, though. We’re caught up already. On to the next. My goodness.”

While some music fans loved the “Falling Back” rapper’s new album, the majority of rap fans shared bad reviews and memes on social media in response to his non-traditional dance project.

Despite the negative talk surrounding Drake’s seventh solo album, Honestly, Nevermind has already become the biggest dance album in Apple Music history, in regard to first-day streams.