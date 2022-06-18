Click to share this via email

Khloe Kardashian is setting the record straight about her dating life — and lack thereof.

An Instagram post asking if Kardashian had any “potential love interests” on the horizon in the wake of revelations that ex Tristan Thompson had been cheating on her.

In the post, someone reveals they’d “heard” that she was dating “another NBA player,” but couldn’t recall the athlete’s name.

Kardashian caught wind of the post, and shut down the rumour entirely.

“Definitely NOT True !!!” she wrote in a comment. “Thank you for the nice wishes but I am not seeing a soul.

As Kardashian explained, “I am happy focusing on my daughter and myself for awhile.”