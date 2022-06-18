Maybelle Blair attends the premiere of "A League Of Their Own" during the 2022 Tribeca Festival at SVA Theater in New York City

After hiding for most of her life, Maybelle Blair has publicly come out to the world.

The 95-year-old former baseball star, who played in the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League, shared the big announcement during the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival premiere of Amazon’s new reboot of the 1992 film “A League of Their Own”, which Blair served as the inspiration for.

She expressed her gratitude towards the sport’s greater sense of acceptance, noting how players no longer feel compelled to conceal their sexual orientation.

READ MORE: Debra Winger Talks Dropping Out Of ‘A League Of Their Own’ Over Madonna’s Casting

“I think it’s a great opportunity for these young girl ball players to come [to] realize that they’re not alone, and you don’t have to hide,” Blair said. “I hid for 75, 85 years and this is actually basically the first time I’ve ever come out.”

Following the former athlete’s remarks, the official Instagram page for “A League of Their Own” shared a video of Blair coming out.

The captions reads, “For the majority of her life, sports legend 95-year-old AAGPBL player, Maybelle Blair felt like she had to hide her authentic self. Today she came out publicly for the first time. We couldn’t be happier for her, and continue to push for love, acceptance, and education on and off the field.”

READ MORE: Baseball Player Who Helped Inspire ‘League Of Their Own’ Hopes To Open A Women’s Baseball Centre To Celebrate 94th Birthday

The reboot of “A League of Their Own” premieres August 12 on Prime Video. In the meantime, check out the teaser trailer for the upcoming series.