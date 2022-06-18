Holly Robinson Peete is making her return to “The Talk”, the first time she’s been back since spending a single year on the show during its inaugural season.

In a sneak peek at Monday’s episode, Peete shared her feelings on being back in the show’s studio for the first time since 2011.

READ MORE: Holly Robinson Peete’s Sons Were Reportedly Stranded At Canadian Airport After Airline Refuses To Let Them Board

“It has been 11 years,” she says in a clip from the episode.

“It feels amazing. I’ve wanted to come back for a long time, you know,” she added.

“Timing is everything, it’s all about in timing, right?” Peete explained. “Everything in life is about timing. So, you know, started here for the very first season, it was a crazy season but I feel like we did good job in setting the table for obviously a good show, and I heard you guys just got picked up for 13. So, I’m just happy to be back, I’m the OG.”

Akbar Gbajabiamila, a recent addition to the show, added, “On a personal note, when I got the job for ‘The Talk,’ you were the first person I called, and you just gave me so many encouraging words… so thank you.”

READ MORE: Holly Robinson Peete Hits Back After Sharon Osbourne’s First Interview Since Leaving ‘The Talk’

“You know you’re my guy,” Peete replied. “We’ve known each other a long time, Jerry [O’Connell] and I go way back, and Nat [Natalie Morales] and I know each other, and we’ve never met [Amanda Kloots], and Sheryl [Underwood] and I go back too, so it felt right. I’m glad to be back.”

Viewers can watch Peete’s return in the next episode of “The Talk”, airing Monday, June 20 at 2 p.m. ET/PT on Global.