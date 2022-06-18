Al Pacino seems to be a big fan of Timothée Chalamet, joining the popular actor’s army of fans.

During Tribeca Film Festival, the 82-year-old actor mentioned the talented heartthrob’s name, causing a ruckus among audience members who attended the star-studded premiere of the new 4K restoration of Michael Mann’s “Heat”.

At the event, Al Pacino and Robert De Niro, stars of the iconic ’90s film, discussed Heat 2, the upcoming prequel/ sequel novel to the 1995 crime-drama, which tells “the backstory of indefatigable detective Vincent Hanna (Pacino) and smooth criminal Neil McCauley (De Niro), also revealing what the characters who survive the film get up to in the years that follow the events of ‘Heat'”.

With the new novel arriving this summer, panel moderator, Bilge Ebiri, asked the movie stars two very important questions that have been on everyone’s mind- Could Heat 2 be adapted into its own film one day? And if so, which actors should play the younger versions of Hanna and McCauley?

De Niro did not have an answer but Pacino certainly did.

“Timothée Chalamet!” Pacino shouted to the cheerful audience.

At a screening of HEAT (1995) with Pacino & DeNiro doing a pre-show panel. Pacino is an absolute ham with audience interaction and when asked who he would cast in his role if the film were made today, he instantly said “Timothee Chalamet. Great actor, good looks.” I’m in heaven. pic.twitter.com/X0t1giaD5t — Liz Arcury (@LizArcury) June 18, 2022

Elsewhere during the pre-show panel, a prerecorded video message from Mann, who co-wrote Heat 2, played onscreen. He discussed what went into restoring the film.

“We spent two weeks going through every shot,” the director explained. “It wasn’t just colour timing. We affected differences between light and shadow in many, many places within the framing.”

Looking back on one of his favourite memories shooting “Heat”, Pacino recalled the famous improvised scene where he delivers the line, “she’s got a great a**!” which captured Hank Azaria’s real, horrified reaction on camera, given he had no clue Pacino was going to say that.

“How about this: I didn’t know I was going to do it!” Pacino said while laughing.

The 4K restoration of “Heat” drops August 9.