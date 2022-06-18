Katharine McPhee joined Andrea Bocelli onstage to perform a beautiful cover of Elvis Presley’s song “Can’t Help Falling in Love”.

The 37-year-old singer and actress is currently the special guest on tour with Bocelli, 63, and on Thursday, the two performed at the iconic Hollywood Bowl amphitheatre in Los Angeles.

READ MORE: Katharine McPhee Opens Up About Her ‘Upsetting’ Body Image Struggle While Pregnant

The duo took on a number of other duets, including Bocelli’s classic song “The Prayer”, which was written by McPhee’s husband David Foster. The musician and composer joined his wife and the Italian singer onstage to play piano.

David Foster, Katharine McPhee and Andrea Bocelli — Photo: Instagram/ KatharineFoster

Katharine McPhee and Andrea Bocelli — Photo: Instagram/ KatharineFoster

McPhee even performed a solo song, covering “People” from the Broadway musical Funny Girl.

The following night, McPhee, Foster and Bocelli held a private event to raise money and awareness for the Andrea Bocelli Foundation and The Women’s Alzheimer’s Movement.

READ MORE: Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker Dance As Andrea Bocelli Performs ‘Can’t Help Falling In Love’ At Stunning Wedding Reception

“My fav duet partner. Last night we had an intimate show with just the 3 of us,” McPhee captioned a video of her and Bocelli covering the beloved Presley hit once again, just in time for the new “Elvis” movie which hits theatres next week.