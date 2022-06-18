Fatherhood is a barrel of laughs for Prince William!

In honour of Father’s Day, William and Kate Middleton released a new photograph of the Duke of Cambridge along with Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4. According to the Royal Palace, the photo was taken in Jordan in the Autumn of 2021.

George and Charlotte are shown sitting next to William while Louis sits on the future king of England’s shoulders. The post included the caption, “Wishing a Happy Father’s Day to fathers and grandfathers across the world today!”

Prince William with children Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and Prince George — Photo: Kensington Palace

READ MORE: Prince William and Kate Middleton Are Moving Out of Kensington Palace: Here's Where They're Living Next

It’s a cute family photo for sure, but the kiddos provided plenty of smiles and laughter during Queen Elizabeth‘s Platinum Jubilee celebrations. In fact, William and Kate poked fun at Louis for his antics, who first stole the show on the balcony during the Trooping the Colour and then again during the “Platinum Party.”

“What a fantastic weekend of celebrations. Seeing people across the nation coming together with family, friends and loved ones has been extremely special,” the couple wrote, alongside photos from the special weekend.

READ MORE: Kate Middleton and Prince William Poke Fun at Prince Louis' Platinum Jubilee Behavior

“Thank you to everyone who turned out to show their gratitude to The Queen and her inspiring 70 years of leadership,” the thread continued. “From the crowds on the Mall to communities hosting street parties up and down the country, we hope you had a weekend to remember.”

William and Kate concluded with a cheeky reference to their youngest child, writing, “We all had an incredible time, especially Louis…”

More From ET:

Charlie Sheen Changes His Tune on Daughter Sami Joining OnlyFans, Credits Denise Richards

Rebel Wilson and Girlfriend Ramona Agruma Hold Hands While Vacationing in Italy

Todd and Julie Chrisley Open Up About ‘Heartbreaking Time’ Following Guilty Verdict in Tax Evasion Case