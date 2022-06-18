Prince Harry gets emotional after losing his polo match while Meghan Markle supports him from the sidelines

Meghan Markle cheered on her husband Prince Harry during his semi-final polo match on Friday.

The Duchess of Sussex was in high spirits as she intently watched the game from the field’s sidelines at the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club with her lemonade drink in hand. She dressed casually in a denim shirt and shorts paired with sandals.

Harry’s team, Los Padres, battled for a place in Sunday’s league final but were ultimately defeated by Folded Hills. The Duke of Sussex was photographed shouting in frustration after the 11-7 loss.

Harry has spent the last few weeks playing alongside his teammates since joining the team in May under the name Harry Wales.

Los Padres competes in the Pacific Coast Circuit Inter-Circuit Cup, which was founded by Nacho Figueras, an Argentine polo professional and model who is also a longtime friend of the prince. Figueras has been dubbed the David Beckham of polo.

At one point during the event, Markle was seen hugging Figueras and watched the game with his wife Delfina Blaquier.

During intervals, the duchess sat under an awning with Harry.

The photos come after Prince William’s friends told Daily Mail that he is still “mourning the relationship he has lost” with his brother Harry but isn’t ready to forgive him over his jolting Oprah interview last year.

“He [William] alternates between grieving for what he has lost and feeling really, really angry about what his brother has done,” said one of William’s close friends. “He truly loves Harry and feels he has lost the only person, aside from his wife, who understood this strange life of theirs.”

“But he believes there are things you just don’t do. And Harry has 100 per cent crossed that line,” the friend added.

Another one of William’s pals thinks the brothers will “find themselves in a better position in the future, but not now” and that “too much water has gone under the bridge for things to ever go back to the way they were.”

“William thinks Harry has been sucked into an alien world and there’s f**k all he can do about it,” the confidant added.

However, the prince wants Harry “to be happy” and maybe “he will find a way to forgive and forget.”