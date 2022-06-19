Amy Schneider throws out the ceremonial first pitch prior to the game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park on Saturday, June 11, 2022 in San Francisco, California.

On Saturday, June 11, “Jeopardy!” champ Amy Schneider threw out the first pitch at a San Francisco Giants game in celebration of Pride Day.

While Schneider’s pitch was seen as representing LGBTQ representation within Major League Baseball, there some who wondered why Fox Sports — which aired the game — didn’t air the pitch in its broadcast coverage.

Fox Sports refused to show Jeopardy champ Amy Schneider throw the first pitch on Pride Day during their coverage of the Giants/Dodgers game. Schneider is a trans icon with the 2nd longest winning streak in Jeopardy history. Here's a clip of her pitch:pic.twitter.com/wgopQZOak1 — Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) June 13, 2022

Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

Photo by Josie Lepe/MLB Photos via Getty Images. — Photo by Josie Lepe/MLB Photos via Getty Images

READ MORE: Amy Schneider Quits Her Day Job Following $1.4M ‘Jeopardy!’ Win

Meanwhile, some viewers pointed out that while Fox Sports didn’t air the the pitch thrown by a trans woman, instead it aired a first pitch from NASCAR driver Kurt Busch from several days earlier.

"Kurt Busch threw out the first pitch." pic.twitter.com/DzolTVrLey — The Comeback (@thecomeback) June 12, 2022

This led to many taking to social media to criticize Fox Sports for perceived transphobia due to airing Busch’s pitch but not Schneider’s.

BREAKING: Fox Sports refused to air Jeopardy Champ Amy Schneider throwing out ceremonial first pitch of Saturday’s San Francisco Giants game, instead dupes viewers with previous games first pitch; even conservative viewers are asking “Does Fox ever care about the truth?” pic.twitter.com/4FtKTW2L1Q — Jamesa (@FirstInMyFam) June 14, 2022

Fox Sports wouldn't show Amy Schneider's first pitch, so now it must be shared by everyone on Twitter, that's the rule. #Jeopardy https://t.co/fg9wpJiEnT — Courtney Theriault (@cspotweet) June 14, 2022

Fox Sports doesn't show 'Jeopardy' champ Amy Schneider throwing out first pitch Fox showing its bigotry. Surprise, surprise. https://t.co/31LVppxIS9 — LadyBug (@Marg10001) June 14, 2022

Say you're transphobic without saying you're transphobic.@FOXSports refused to show Jeopardy champ Amy Schnieder, a transgender woman, throwing out the 1st pitch & instead, showed an old one.#Pride #PrideMonth2022 #FreshResists https://t.co/ftKh6VVBMs — 🌊Sheryl Lynne #Speechless (@shossy2) June 14, 2022

However, reps for Fox Sports offered an explanation, telling TMZ that first pitches are never aired as part of their game broadcasts, and that Busch’s first pitch was part of a promotional package for an upcoming NASCAR race.

“They say the reason they misled their viewers was for cross-promotion, not anything to do with me, so I’ll take them at their word,” Schneider told TMZ.

READ MORE: White House Hosts Transgender ‘Jeopardy!’ Star Amy Schneider

She added that the broadcast’s director reached out to her to offer a personal apology and reiterated the reason her pitch was cut had nothing to do with her being trans, and she accepted the apology.