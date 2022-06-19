On Saturday, June 11, “Jeopardy!” champ Amy Schneider threw out the first pitch at a San Francisco Giants game in celebration of Pride Day.

While Schneider’s pitch was seen as representing LGBTQ representation within Major League Baseball, there some who wondered why Fox Sports — which aired the game — didn’t air the pitch in its broadcast coverage.

Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images
Meanwhile, some viewers pointed out that while Fox Sports didn’t air the the pitch thrown by a trans woman, instead it aired a first pitch from NASCAR driver Kurt Busch from several days earlier.

This led to many taking to social media to criticize Fox Sports for perceived transphobia due to airing Busch’s pitch but not Schneider’s.

However, reps for Fox Sports offered an explanation, telling TMZ that first pitches are never aired as part of their game broadcasts, and that Busch’s first pitch was part of a promotional package for an upcoming NASCAR race.

“They say the reason they misled their viewers was for cross-promotion, not anything to do with me, so I’ll take them at their word,” Schneider told TMZ.

She added that the broadcast’s director reached out to her to offer a personal apology and reiterated the reason her pitch was cut had nothing to do with her being trans, and she accepted the apology.