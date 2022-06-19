The Black Eyed Peas are having a Close Encounter of the Shakira kind.

The group has just unveiled its new single “Don’t You Worry”, featuring Shakira and David Guetta.

In the accompanying music video, Peas members will.i.am, and Taboo are minding their own business while driving down a city street when they’re suddenly beamed into a pyramid-shaped UFO.

READ MORE: Black Eyed Peas Frontman Defies Israel Boycott Calls

The spacecraft then arrives at some kind of government facility where the trio are greeted by Shakira — and are then imprisoned in within see-through enclosures while Shakira communicates with the silver aliens who emerge from the ship.

As Shakira shares gestures and dance moves with the aliens, they all begin to dance together as the Peas are freed to join the performance — with Guetta seen playing keyboards.

The video ends with some behind-the-scenes footage of the video being shot.

READ MORE: The Black Eyed Peas And Shakira Team Up For New Video ‘Girl Like Me’

The new track comes from Black Eyed Peas’ upcoming ninth studio album, rumoured to be released later this year.

The Peas have been teasing the new video on Instagram ahead of its release.

“LOVE to all the talented creatives involved and to our fans for your infinite support,” the group wrote in the caption of an Instagram post sharing the video with fans.