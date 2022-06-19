Following the success of “Lost”, Matthew Fox quietly stepped away from acting; according to his IMDb profile, his last screen role was in the 2015 Western “Bone Tomahawk”.

Fox is ending his self-imposed retirement, and will soon be seen in the upcoming Peacock miniseries “Last Light”, which he discussed in a new interview with Variety.

“I kind of had a bucket list in my mind of things that I wanted to accomplish in the business, and after I did [the movie] ‘Bone Tomahawk’ in 2014 that had kind of completed the bucket list,” he explained. “I wanted to do a Western. It’s a very odd Western, but it’s a Western. And so that sort of completed the bucket list.”

Another reason for his retirement was his family. “At that time in my life, our kids were at an age where I felt like I needed to really reengage,” he said. “I had been focused on work for some time, and [my wife] Margherita had been running the family so beautifully, but I felt like it was time to be home, and I really felt like I was retiring from the business, and working on other creative elements that are really personal to me — some music and writing.”

Not only does “Last Light” mark Fox’s first TV series since 2010, it’s also the first time he’s been an exec producer on a project — something he said was another item he’s been wanting to tick off his bucket list.

“I kind of got to a point where I thought that maybe the bucket list included executive producing,” he said. “I’d never done that before. The opportunity to be involved in ‘Last Light’ came along, and so I wanted to give it a shot. And it felt like the right time.”