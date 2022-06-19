In 2018, Neil Diamond announced he was retiring from live performing, also revealing he’d been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.
However, on Saturday, June 18 the legendary singer-songwriter made a rare public appearance while attending a Boston Red Sox game in Fenway Park, where he led the crowd in a singalong of his anthemic hit “Sweet Caroline”.
A singalong of “Sweet Caroline” has become a tradition at Fenway Park to kick off the bottom of the eighth inning since 1997, and Diamond was in fine voice as he sang his hit while outfitted in a Red Sox cap and jacket.
Neil Diamond singing "Sweet Caroline" at Fenway Park is incredible 🎤 🙌 pic.twitter.com/P1yRDJR5ho
— FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) June 19, 2022
According to NESN, Diamond’s appearance at Fenway coincided with the release of his new musical, “Neil Diamond: A Beautiful Noise”, which will play at Boston’s Emerson Colonial for a six-week residency before heading to Broadway.
During his Fenway appearance, Diamond was accompanied by actor Will Swenson, who stars in “A Beautiful Noise”.