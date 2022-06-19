Neil Diamond, centre right, sings "Sweet Caroline" during the eighth inning of a baseball game between the Boston Red Sox and the St. Louis Cardinals, Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Boston.

In 2018, Neil Diamond announced he was retiring from live performing, also revealing he’d been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.

However, on Saturday, June 18 the legendary singer-songwriter made a rare public appearance while attending a Boston Red Sox game in Fenway Park, where he led the crowd in a singalong of his anthemic hit “Sweet Caroline”.

A singalong of “Sweet Caroline” has become a tradition at Fenway Park to kick off the bottom of the eighth inning since 1997, and Diamond was in fine voice as he sang his hit while outfitted in a Red Sox cap and jacket.

Neil Diamond singing "Sweet Caroline" at Fenway Park is incredible 🎤 🙌

According to NESN, Diamond’s appearance at Fenway coincided with the release of his new musical, “Neil Diamond: A Beautiful Noise”, which will play at Boston’s Emerson Colonial for a six-week residency before heading to Broadway.

During his Fenway appearance, Diamond was accompanied by actor Will Swenson, who stars in “A Beautiful Noise”.