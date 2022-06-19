Johnny Depp is warning his fans not to be fooled by the fake social media accounts that have sprung up recently purported to be him.

The actor shared a post on Instagram Story in which he shared info on his official social media accounts, explaining that any others are bogus.

READ MORE: Johnny Depp Attorneys Address Whether Actor Will Waive Amber Heard’s Monetary Damages: ‘This Was Never About Money’

“I’ve been made aware that there are fake accounts pretending to be me or people working with me. I do not have any private or side accounts on any platforms. These are the only pages run by me and my team where we share updates and communicate: INSTAGRAM @Johnny Depp TIKTOK @Johnny Depp FACEBOOK @Johnny Depp DISCORD @Johnny Depp0854,” he wrote.

“I ask that you remain cautious as it seems these fake accounts can be relentless,” Depp continued. “My team is working to combat the problem. Thank you for your continued support and for making me aware of this issue! Love & respect, JD X”

Johnny Depp/Instagram

Meanwhile, on his official Instagram account Depp shared a photo of iconic movie star Hedy Lamarr, along with the caption, “Soon…”

READ MORE: Johnny Depp And Jeff Beck Announce New Joint Album, ’18′

As fans discovered, the post was to promote “This Is a Song for Ms. Hedy Lamarr”, the first single off Depp’s upcoming album with legendary guitarist Jeff Beck, 18, scheduled to drop on July 15.