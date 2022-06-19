Justin Timberlake is celebrating Father’s Day by taking to social media, where he shared a rare photo of sons SIlas and Phineas.
The siblings — whom Timberlake shares with wife Jessica Biel — are seen from the back, pictured as they play piano together.
“My two favourite melodies ❤️❤️,” Timberlake wrote in the caption.
“Happy Father’s Day to all the Dad’s out there!!!” he added.
Timberlake delighted fans last month when he made a surprise appearance in Biel’s new Hulu drama “Candy”, and he shared a sneak peek at his character — sheriff’s deputy Steve “Diffy” Deffibaugh — on Instagram.