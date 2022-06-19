Lori Loughlin walked her first red carpet on Saturday since the 2019 college admissions scandal.

The 57-year-old actress attended the DesignCare 2022 Gala to benefit the HollyRod Foundation in Los Angeles. The foundation, founded by actress Holly Robinson Peete and her former NFL player husband Rodney Peete, “helps families with loved ones who have received an autism or Parkinson’s Disease diagnosis.”

Loughlin smiled for the camera, wearing a long-sleeved blue dress accessorized with a sparkly clutch and silver heels.

Lori Loughlin — Photo: David Livingston/Getty Images

The event marked the “Fuller House” alum’s first red carpet appearance following her and husband Mossimo Giannulli’s arrests in March 2019 for their participation in the college admissions scandal organized by Rick Singer.

In May 2020, the longtime couple pleaded guilty to paying $500,000 to falsely accept daughters Olivia Jade Giannulli and Isabella Rose Giannulli to the University of Southern California as crew recruits, even though neither daughter participated in the sport.

Loughlin was sentenced to two months in jail, which she served in the federal correctional facility in Dublin, California from October of 2020 to December of that year, when she was released. The actress received a $150,000 fine and 150 hours of community service.

Giannulli, 59, was sentenced to five months in jail and served time in the federal prison beginning on Nov, 19, 2021. He was released from jail in April 2021 and served the remainder of his sentence at home before being released from confinement later that month. The fashion designer was fined $250,000 and received 250 hours of community service.