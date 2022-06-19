Kate Hudson shared a Father’s Day tribute to her “Pa” Kurt Russell, and his response will be a familiar one to any dad.

While Russell isn’t Hudson’s biological father, he raised Hudson and her brother Oliver as his own alongside longtime partner Goldie Hawn, with whom he’s been happily unmarried since 1983.

In her post, Hudson shares a photo of herself as a child, snuggled up with Russell while they apparently watch TV.

“Fun, adventurous, passionate, determined, honest, devoted, amazing father and the best head of hair in Los Angeles!” the “Almost Famous” star wrote in the caption. “Lucky us! Love you Pa! Happy Fathers Day💫”

Hudson’s mother, Goldie Hawn, responded with a comment, writing, “Honey, this picture speaks volumes.”

Hawn then returned with another comment.

“Honey I showed this to daddy. Here’s his message… ‘Birdie, mommy just showed me this picture, this perfect Father’s Day present. I’ve never seen it before. Wow…it’s a killer. Lotta water under the bridge…it’s kinda hard to see it though cause all that water seems to somehow have found its way into my eyes…thanks for making me the luckiest father in the world sweetheart. I love you, Pa.”