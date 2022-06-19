Kim Kardashian is sending love to her ex, Kanye “Ye” West, for Father’s Day. Kardashian took to her Instagram Story Sunday to celebrate the rapper, who she shares four children with — North 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4 and Psalm, 3.

“Thank you for being the best dad to our babies and loving them the way you do. Happy Father’s Day Ye,” Kardashian wrote alongside a photo of West and their little ones.

READ MORE: Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Are 'Super Serious,' Source Says

Kanye West with children Psalm, North, Chicago and Saint — Photo: Instagram/ KimKardashian

Kanye West with children North and Saint, and nephew Reign Disick — Photo: Instagram/ KimKardashian

Kardashian also shared Father’s Day tributes to her late father, Robert Kardashian and to Caitlyn Jenner, who helped raise Kardashian and her siblings while married to her mom, Kris Jenner from 1991 to 2015.

“Happy Fathers Day to the best daddy ever!” Kardashian wrote next to a black-and-white photo of her and her dad. “The kids asked me how I would celebrate with you today if you’re all the way up in heaven and they gave me the cutest suggestions. I miss you and love you with all my soul.”

Robert Kardashian and Kim Kardashian — Photo: Instagram/ KimKardashian

For her tribute to Jenner, Kardashian shared several pics alongside the former Olympian, including one of Jenner and Kardashian alongside all of her sisters — Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner — as well as an old family photo.

“Thank you for raising us and being the best step dad,” Kardashian wrote. “Happy Father’s Day.”

READ MORE: Kim Kardashian Says People Don't Know What Her Marriage to Kanye West Was 'Really Like'

Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Bruce Jenner (now Caitlyn Jenner), Kylie Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian — Photo: Instagram/ KimKardashian

The Kardashian-Jenner family — Photo: Instagram/ KimKardashian

Kardashian’s Father’s Day tribute to her famous ex comes after a source tells ET that West isn’t too happy about seeing his children out and about with Kardashian’s new boyfriend, Pete Davidson.

The source said that West is “still very much jealous of the situation and has a lot of animosity about their relationship,” with the source adding that West “is also getting to a point where he feels like he has no other choice but to try and be understanding. He knows his words won’t change the course of Pete and Kim’s relationship and he has chosen to take a step back.”

Earlier this month, a source told ET that while West was very upset to see Davidson spending time with his kids, Kardashian doesn’t think there’s “anything wrong” with it.

READ MORE: Kim Kardashian Shares a Peek Inside North West's 9th Birthday Party

“He feels very hurt and expressed his feelings to Kim,” the source said of West. “Kim doesn’t think there’s anything wrong with Pete seeing the kids and wants all of them to make this work.”

That same source said that “Kim waited to introduce them, but fully trusts Pete with them.” The source added that Davidson “really cares about her family and kids” and that she “isn’t worried and she is happy that he wants to be part of their lives.”

For more on Kardashian’s famous family, check out the video below.

More From ET:

‘Good Trouble’ Star Cierra Ramirez Shares Emotional Father’s Day Tribute After Dad’s Death

Britney Spears’ Father Claims She is Making $15 Million on Tell-All Book About Conservatorship

Buckingham Palace Reportedly ‘Buried’ Meghan Markle’s Bullying Report, Will Not Release Findings