Drake is living it up after dropping his surprise, seventh studio album, Honestly, Nevermind on Friday. In new photos, Drake can be seen celebrating all over Miami following the release of this latest project. Pictured alongside friends, colleagues and members of his OVO crew, the group partied the night away at Gala nightclub, just hours after dropping the unexpected album.

The celebrations continued Saturday night, with Drake spending the evening at Miami’s STORY at a party hosted by Drizzy’s friend and longtime collaborator, DJ Khaled.

Renowned soccer players Ronaldinho, Vinicius Jr., Paulo Dybala and Paul Pogba were also said to be in attendance, as well as “Todo De Ti” artist Rauw Alejandro and producer Dimelo Flow.

Drake also celebrated the birthday of his friend, OVO Chubbs, while popping bottles at the Miami hotspot.

The party didn’t stop there! The 35-year-old rapper reportedly made his way to Prime 112 and Sexy Fish Miami to mark the occasion.

Drake — Photo: WORLD RED EYE

The dance album came as a surprise to fans, with Drake only just releasing his sixth studio album, Certified Lover Boy, in September.

Following the release of the surprise 14-track album Friday, Drake also dropped the music video to “Falling Back,” which features the rapper marrying 23 women — with Tristan Thompson as his best man.

Drizzy opens the music video dressed in a tuxedo. Seconds later, Thompson enters the frame and asks Drake, “You ready?”

The rapper says he is, prompting Thompson to respond, “Don’t feel right? We scrap it. We go home. It’s done.” Drake replies, “No, no, no. I’m good, bro. It’s a good time for me, you know? I’m ready to settle down. I’m in love.” Thompson tells Drake he’s happy for him before adding, “You only get married once.”

Later in the video, Drake’s at the altar where the rabbi asks him if he’s ready to commit himself to being a good husband. He responds, “I do.” The rabbi then asks the bride the same question, only this time the camera pans out to all 23 brides as they answer in unison, “I do.” The rabbi then pronounces them, “man and wives.”

